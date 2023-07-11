Taiwan immigration approves visit by 37 students from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (July 11) approved the application by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation for a visit by Chinese students to five universities in Taiwan.

According to the NIA decision, 37 students from five Chinese universities will arrive on Saturday (July 15) to spend nine days and eight nights traveling around campuses in Taiwan. They will visit National Taiwan University (NTU), National Chengchi University (NCCU), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), and Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei City, and National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) in Hualien County.

The delegation will be led by Hao Ping (郝平), a former president of Peking University, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The plans for the visit were seen as a response to a trip by former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) with Taiwanese students to China in March.

The approval by the NIA came less than a week after a similar decision by the Ministry of Education (MOE). The Ma Ying-jeou Foundation on Tuesday welcomed the government for its review of the matter.