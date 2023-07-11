Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan immigration approves visit by 37 students from China

Group invited by Ma Ying-jeou Foundation to arrive on July 15

  163
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/11 17:43
Ex-President Ma Ying-jeou at a forum in Greece in April. (CNA, Ma Ying-jeou Office photo)

Ex-President Ma Ying-jeou at a forum in Greece in April. (CNA, Ma Ying-jeou Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (July 11) approved the application by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation for a visit by Chinese students to five universities in Taiwan.

According to the NIA decision, 37 students from five Chinese universities will arrive on Saturday (July 15) to spend nine days and eight nights traveling around campuses in Taiwan. They will visit National Taiwan University (NTU), National Chengchi University (NCCU), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), and Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei City, and National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) in Hualien County.

The delegation will be led by Hao Ping (郝平), a former president of Peking University, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The plans for the visit were seen as a response to a trip by former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) with Taiwanese students to China in March.

The approval by the NIA came less than a week after a similar decision by the Ministry of Education (MOE). The Ma Ying-jeou Foundation on Tuesday welcomed the government for its review of the matter.
Ma Ying-jeou
Ma Ying Jeou foundation
Chinese students
Taiwan-China relations
National Immigration Agency
NIA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's education ministry greenlights ex-president’s China student exchange plan
Taiwan's education ministry greenlights ex-president’s China student exchange plan
2023/07/05 17:57
Taiwan refuses entry to officials from 9 Chinese provinces
Taiwan refuses entry to officials from 9 Chinese provinces
2023/06/29 13:54
Taiwanese rate authoritarian leader Chiang Ching-kuo best president
Taiwanese rate authoritarian leader Chiang Ching-kuo best president
2023/06/22 14:34
China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip
China criticizes US 'tampering' with Taiwan issue days after Blinken trip
2023/06/21 16:17
China resumes imports of Taiwan sugar apples after 2 years
China resumes imports of Taiwan sugar apples after 2 years
2023/06/20 12:31