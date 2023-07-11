3 teens drown in vortex below Xiaowulai Skywalk in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three teenage boys drowned after they were caught in a whirlpool while swimming in a recreational area closed off to the public in Taoyuan City on Tuesday (July 11).

With summer vacation underway, seven male students from a middle school in Taoyuan City met to go swimming in the Yunei River below the Xiaowulai Skywalk in Fuxing District, reported TVBS. While playing in the water, three of the students accidentally fell into a deep pool and disappeared.

At about 1:33 p.m., the classmates called 119 for help and the fire department dispatched 16 personnel to the scene. When firefighters arrived, four of the students were seen calling for help from the shore.



(Taoyuan Fire Department photo)

Firefighters quickly rescued the students stranded on the shore, then went to retrieve three 15-year-old boys from the water one at a time.

At around 3:04 p.m., the first boy surnamed Su (蘇) was pulled out of the water, followed by a boy surnamed Chen (陳) five minutes later. Neither showed vital signs, and the two were immediately rushed to Taoyuan Armed Forces General Hospital.

Firefighters then found the third boy, also surnamed Su (蘇), at 3:37 p.m. and sent him to En Chu Kong Hospital for emergency medical treatment.



(Taoyuan Fire Department photo)

Taoyuan Fire Department officials said that although that stretch of the Yunei River in the Xiao Wulai Scenic Area is a popular area for swimming from June to September, it is closed this year due to a recreational area improvement project. The fire department reminded the public that during summer vacation, people should only go swimming at officially authorized locations.