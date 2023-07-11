Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (July 10) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (July 11).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two helicopters were detected in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One KA-28 anti-submarine warfare chopper was tracked in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, while one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter entered the southeast sector of the zone.

No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 123 military aircraft and 51 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of two out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)