Taiwan tops ranking in Numbeo’s 'Global Health Care Index by Country'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranked first in the world for the fifth consecutive year with a score of 85.9 in Numbeo’s mid-year 'Global Health Care Index by Country,' per Liberty Times.

Numbeo, the world's largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries, calculated a health score for each country based on technology, medical personnel qualifications, medical equipment, waiting times, accessibility of medical locations, and staff friendliness. A total of 4,119 cities were evaluated, with some 43,700 people participating in the survey.



Ranking of countries based upon medical services provided. (NUMBEO image)

According to the report, Taiwan took the top spot with 85.9 points, South Korea followed with 83 points, and Japan was third with 79.6 points. As for neighboring Asian countries, Thailand ranked seventh with a score of 77.9, Singapore 27th with a score of 70.9, Malaysia 28th with a score of 70, China 39th with a score of 67.6, the Philippines 40th with a score of 67.4, and Hong Kong 44th with a score of 65.6.

Numbeo has calculated and released the global medical care index every six months since 2012. Although the index is not considered an academic reference, it is a comparative tool for the general public to evaluate and compare healthcare systems.

The most recent report by Numbeo shows that Taiwan's medical services and health insurance system are well-established and internationally praised. In addition, another well-known website, RankingRoyals, also released the 2023 World's Best Medical Care Cities in March, with Taipei City and Kaohsiung City tied for the top place with a score of 86.4 points.