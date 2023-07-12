Letter to Editor: Paraguay a faithful ally to Taiwan, always

It has been 66 years since Paraguay and Taiwan established diplomatic ties on July 8, 1957.

We understand that foreign policy is the set of decisions by which a state defines its strategic plans and uses the appropriate means within the international system, to achieve its objectives. Paraguay began its official diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) on July 12, 1957, which are maintained to date, uninterrupted, solid, firm and with extremely beneficial results to both parties.

The results of this relationship are highly positive if we take into account that Paraguay has remained a faithful ally of Taiwan in all international forums, raising its voice so that this sister Asian nation can be reinstated in international organizations.

In the exchange of goods and services between both countries, we have grown 504% in the last five years, and Taiwan is the second most important market for our beef and the first market for pork. Technical assistance in successful programs has become a factor in the development of Paraguay, such as fish farming, cultivating orchids, and the REMUJER Program that supports Paraguayan women entrepreneurs.

More than 350 young Paraguayans study at Taiwan universities thanks to the scholarships granted by the Taiwan government, as well as the creation of the Polytechnic University Taiwan-Paraguay that every year launches 100 new engineers into the market, fundamentally supporting the intellectual training of Paraguayan youth, and helping solidify our bilateral relations.

We must also mention the democratic values of both governments, which argue that freedom, justice and the rule of law, are the foundations of citizen coexistence, which are linked to the wellbeing of our people.

The foreign policy of a nation is a reflection of the way of thinking of its society on a certain issue, and since most Paraguayans believe that relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) should continue, this strengthens its continuity and firmness.

Finally, I would like to remember former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s quote: “Democracy is the superior form of government, because it is based on respect for man as a reasonable being.”

Therefore, given the union of democratic ideals that we maintain with this sister Asian nation, as well as the commercial interests, and technical, cultural and financial cooperation that we are currently developing, we believe that these 66 years of diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) constitute a path for many more years of official links, based on the respect and desire for progress of our nations.

Despite our nations being geographically separated, we are united by an umbilical cord, which is the pursuit of wellbeing for our countries.