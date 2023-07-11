Kids Storage Furniture Market Comprehensive Analysis and Size Forecast for 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Kids Storage Furniture Market is valued at approximately USD 9.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Kids Storage Furniture is a proper way for parents to store their kids’ belongings at home. Such storage units can be used for storing toys, towels, books, clothes, and so on. Giving personal storage to kids also inculcates the habit of cleaning and organizing among the kids. Continuous advancements provide a wide range of variety with different modifications in furniture. The increasing demand for kids’ also plays a major role. Moreover, the growing number of kids and the rising expenditure of parents on their kids’ is driving the market for kids’ storage furniture.

According to Statista Research Department, It is expected that in the forecasted years , the population of children would be approximately 1.9 billion. The rising number of kids’ also increases their demand and expenditures on them boosting the market kid’s storage furniture. A survey revealed that families in the United States spent up to $500 on their kids’ bedrooms. Consumers are now conscious of home spaces and concerned about the proper space for their kids to study, play, and so on. Manufacturers are designing products in a way that fulfils all the motives such as storing, sleeping, playing, or relaxing. Total Revenue in Games and Toys amounts to US$42.40 bn in 2023, this further requires storing places driving the market for kid’s storage furniture. During the pandemic everything was scheduled from home, the closing of schools required spaces at home to store and keep their kids’ belongings. Moreover, consumers are continuously investing in home remodeling projects and companies are involved in advancements in every product leading to market growth. However, there are certain materials used in making kid storage furniture that harms the environment and stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Kids Storage Furniture Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market for kids’ storage furniture due to consumers increasing preference for customized and advanced kids’ furniture. The rising trend for home remodeling and renovation is prevailing in this region. The regional market is also driven by new product launches due to key product manufacturers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region because of the rising expenses of millennial urban parents on storage and furniture for their children. Furniture manufacturers in this region are targeting kids and infants driving the market for the kids’ storage industry. Manufacturers are designing products that suit the needs and ambience of houses.

Major market players included in this report are:

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Delta Children Products Corp.

Wayfair Inc.

Sorelle Furniture

CIRCU Magical Furniture

KidKraft furniture

Crate and Barrel furniture

Casa kids furniture

Blu DOT Design & Manufacturing, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Delta children corp. and Ashley Homestore partnered and made a former website for exclusive kids’ furniture.

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Type, Material, Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Wardrobes

Toy Storage

Bookshelves

Chests

Boxes & Baskets

Hooks & Hangers

By Material:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

