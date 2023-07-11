Greenhouse Market Overview and Size Projections for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Greenhouse Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Greenhouse Market:

Global Greenhouse Market is valued at approximately USD 32894.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Greenhouse offers numerous lucrative business opportunities. The primary purposes of a greenhouse are the cultivation of annual and perennial crops, the production of premium flowers and vegetables, and the preparation of a nursery through tissue culture by providing highly stable and controlled settings. This makes greenhouse plants thrive consistently even in areas with difficult topography, soil, or temperature. Also, these crops require proper environmental conditions to grow. However, rising urbanization is leading to a decline in arable lands accelerating in the adoption of Modern Farming Techniques driving the Greenhouse market.

Growing population is increasing the need of construction and accommodations on big farmlands. This further leads to a shift from traditional farming techniques to modern farming that does not require arable lands and can be grown under certain environmental conditions. According to United Nations, Food and Agriculture Organization, there should be increase in food production by 70% to meet global food requirements. Simultaneously decreasing agricultural land issues should be overcome by preferring greenhouse farming. Using methods such as controlled environment agricultural technology, where the facilities use climate control systems, greenhouse farming protects crops from adverse weather conditions and gives several benefits to the crop. Additionally, producers are receiving some financial aid from government agencies, which is thought to accelerate market expansion and crops are benefitted significantly through greenhouse farming. For instance, The National Horticulture Board which oversees greenhouse farming in India is offering a 50.0% subsidy on projects with a maximum cap of Rupees 112.0 lakh per beneficiary. However, the high cost of initial investment of Greenhouse stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Greenhouse Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. With a 32.05% market revenue share in 2021, Europe is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecasted period. This growth in the region is majorly due to expanding population and declining land availability. There’s a rise in modern farming techniques to feed many populations. The fastest-growing region is expected to be Asia-Pacific. As the rising demand for homes is to be met with the need to ensure food security, Greenhouse techniques are preferred. Therefore, Greenhouse farming provides higher-yield compared to traditional farming techniques improving the agricultural sector.

Major market players included in this report are:

SOTRAFA, S.A

Berry Global, Inc

Certhon Greenhouse solutions

Richel Group SA

Logiqs B.V.,

Argus Control Systems Ltd

Poly-Tex, Inc.

The Glasshouse Company Pty. Ltd.

Luiten Greenhouses BV

Agra Tech, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Crop Type:

Fruits, Vegetables & Herbs

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

By End-user:

Commercial Growers

Research and Educational Institutes

Retail Gardens

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

