Hydro Turbines Market Analyzing Trends, Forecasting Value and Volume by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Hydro Turbines Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Hydro Turbines Market:

Global Hydro Turbines Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Hydro Turbines is an equipment used in hydroelectric power plants that transfers energy from dynamic water to a rotating shaft to originate electricity. The Hydro Turbines market is expanding because of factors such as cleaner technologies for power production, and stringent emission policy targets. This market is dominated by General Electric Co., Siemens AG, Andritz AG, Litostroj Power Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Clean technologies aim to dispose of or reduce pollution and waste while improving productivity and efficiency. These changes must be made at each stage of the product or process lifecycle. The fact that the sharp increase in electricity demand resulted in a 43% increase in coal-fired power (Jones et al., 2021( also adds to the concern. It should be noted that this increase was mainly achieved by existing coal production capacity and not by the installation of new capacity. The majority of new renewable generation capacity installed (62%( in 2020 will cost less than the cost-effective new alternative to fossil fuels (IRENA, 2021(. As per the UN environment programmers Emissions Gap Report 2022, This report, the 13th in an annual series, provides an overview of where greenhouse gas emissions are projected in 2030 and where to go to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The report finds that national commitments updated since COP26 in Glasgow, UK in 2021 have had little impact on projected emissions in 2030, keeping global warming below 2 °C, it shows that we are far from meeting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping it below 1.5 if possible. ° C. Current guidelines show that temperatures will rise by 2.8 ° C he he by the end of this century. Implementing current commitments could limit temperature rise to 2.4-2.6°C by the end of the century for each of the conditional and unconditional commitments, this policy is expected to increase the adoption of hydro energy which comes from the hydro turbine. In addition, the development of reaction turbine is expected to increase the opportunity in the forthcoming years. However, the ecological concerns related to dams, long gestation periods and high installation cost of Dam stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hydro Turbines Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space. China was the fastest-growing country in terms of installed hydropower capacity in 2018, adding 8.54 GW. More than 90% of the Asia Pacific capacity additions will come from China, including 1.5 GW from pumped storage, bringing China’s total installed capacity to 352 GW. This is expected to create many opportunities in the hydro turbine market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Siemens AG

Andritz AG

Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd

General Electric Company

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

Litostroj Power

WWS-Wasserkraft GmbH

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Norcan Hydraulic Turbine Inc.

Cornell Pump Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Reaction

Impulse

By Capacity:

Small (Less than 10MW)

Medium (10MW – 100MW)

Large (Greater than 100MW)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

