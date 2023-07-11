Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Size and Value Projections for the Coming Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Nickel Cadmium Battery Market:

Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market is valued at approximately USD 1.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) battery is a type of rechargeable battery that used nickel oxide hydroxide and metallic cadmium as electrodes and is used to convert electric energy into chemical energy. This battery offers features including reliability, long life, and low maintenance system. The surging adoption in critical industries for emergency power backup applications, increasing use in railway applications, and the emergence of novel technologies are augmenting the market growth across the globe.

The exponential demand for consumer electronics is also stipulating the demand for nickel cadmium batteries because of their cost-effectiveness and ease of availability. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market was worth USD 10.93 billion in 2019. Also, the market is progressively growing and it is expected to rise to USD 21.18 billion by 2025. Hence, the adoption of this battery in consumer electronics is on the rise which in turn leads to the rapid expansion of the market. Moreover, the flourishing growth of the aviation industry, as well as rising renewable energy practices are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the availability of other superior battery technologies and the harmful effects of cadmium on the environment and human health are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising adoption from various end-use industries and the presence of key market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the availability of cheap resources, emerging economies, as well as surging demand for consumer electronics in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sanyo Corporation

Energizer

Gold Peak Batteries International Limited

Toshiba Batteries

BYD Company Ltd.

Alcad

Interberg Batteries Ltd.

Varta Batteries

GS Yuasa Corporation

HBL Power Systems Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, EnerSys entered into a partnered agreement with Orogenic ApS that support Orogenic to handle all sales & distribution of Motive Power products across the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Denmark, and Greenland.

In September 2020, Saft Groupe SAS unveils the introduction of a new range of compact, reliable, maintenance-free nickel batteries with the lowest cost of ownership (TCO( for industrial applications.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Block Battery Construction:

L Type

M Type

H Type

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Consumer Good

Industrial Equipment

Healthcare Equipment

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

