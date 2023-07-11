Energy Logistics Market Predicting Market Value and Volume Through Advanced Analytics

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Energy Logistics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Energy Logistics Market:

Global Energy Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 351.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Energy logistics entails the efficient use of personnel, resources, and equipment to transport and distribute energy products within the energy sector. Products like freight shipment, parcel delivery, and document delivery are under the category of services offered in the energy logistics sector. The market integration of renewable energy is significantly aided by the energy logistics services, which also increase client earnings. The key factors accelerating the market growth are growing cross border trade in the post pandemic era and rising expansion of tech driven logistics services.

Rising expansion of cross border trade is contributing towards the expansion of the energy logistics market. Cross border trade suffered huge losses in covid period, but now in post pandemic era the cross-border trade is gaining significant traction. For instance – according to Statista – in 2019, the cross-border e-commerce market was valued at USD 579 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 2.25 trillion by 2026. Also, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – The growth of the GDP and the increase in per capita income in India were both significantly influenced by the country’s trade and external sector. India’s exports of goods totaled US$ 231.88 billion from April to September 2022, up 16.96% over the same period in the previous year. Also, rising adoption of las time transportation services and increasing use of AI and ML in transportation sector would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high freight cost associated with energy logistics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Energy Logistics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and growing export of petrochemicals products from the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of cross-border trade and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

A.P. Moller- Maersk

Apollo Energy Automobile Industry

Beijing Automotive Co., Ltd.

BYD

C.H.Robinson

DB Schenker Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

DSV

Geodis, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Leading biofuel supply chain firm Eco-Energy announces the establishment and debut of its Ethanol Logistics Service. By extending Eco’s logistics management capabilities to a wider range of ethanol buyers and shippers, this service will give participants better insight and control over the efficiency of their ethanol supply chains. The platform’s technology is focused on real-time data monitoring, reporting, and capturing to give users the tools and resources they require to get the most out of their supply chain.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, End User, Mode of Transport, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Power Generation

Energy Mining

By End-User

Government Sector

Private Sector

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Waterways

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

