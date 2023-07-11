Bio-digester Market Analytical Insights into Market Size and Volume for Investors and Businesses

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Bio-digester Market:

Global Bio-digester Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bio-digester refers to anaerobic tanks that are utilized to decompose organic wastes and convert them into biogas. The biogas obtained is further used in domestic and commercial applications including cooking & heating, vehicle fuel, and electricity generation among others. Microbes and other bacteria break down organic materials in the biodigester. Biodigesters are a closed system hence it does not give odor from food waste and eliminates the generation of flies and insects. The increasing biogas energy generation worldwide and growing global energy demand as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for biogas-based energy worldwide is contributing to the growth of the Global Bio-digester Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the total installed capacity of biogas energy worldwide was estimated at 20.46 gigawatts, and it further increased to 21.4 gigawatts in 2021. Moreover, as per Press Information Bureau, Government of India in November 2020, the government of India announced an investment of USD 24.15 billion under its Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative to set up 5000 compressed biogas plants by 2023-24 with production target of 15 MMT. Also, rising government investment in renewable energy sources and surging pollution levels worldwide would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, dearth of required technical expertise and high deployment cost impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bio-digester Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to increasing production of biogas and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising investment in biogas plants and presence of agriculture sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Suez Environment Company SA

Eisenmann Corporation

DVO Inc.

Zero Waste Energy LLC

Organic Waste Systems Inc.

CbS Technologies

CleanWorld

Anaergia Inc.

Biowaz AS

Pure Energy Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, SNV started construction of the first larger size biodigesters (80 M3 and 60 M3) in Ethiopia which will be used to produce biogas and bio-slurry. Moreover, this new biodigester is part of Ethiopia’s Biogas Dissemination Scale-Up Programme.

In July 2020, Biomethanisation Partenaires, a joint venture between Evergaz and Meridiam, acquired the biogas unit of Grand Auch located in the Gers. This acquisition would enable Evergaz to enhance its territorial coverage in France.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Covered Lagoon

Complete Mix

Flow Plug Digester

Others

By Model

Microbial Inoculum

High Altitude Model

Glacier Model

Plain Area Model

Others

By Technology

Dry Fermentation

Wet Fermentation

By Application

Agricultural

Commercial

Municipal

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

