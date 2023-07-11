Bio-alcohols Market Booms Anticipated in Various Industries by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Bio-alcohols Market:

Global Bio-alcohols Market is valued at approximately USD 10.59 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bio-alcohols are a type of alcohol produced from biological resources such as sugar & starch, agriculture, and forest residue. It is used in the production of clean fuel for transportation and energy applications. There are different types of bio alcohols available including Bioethanol, Biomethanol, and Biobutanol among others. The first-generation bio alcohols are produced from crops, which are consumed by humans. Whereas the second-generation bio alcohols are produced from biomass that is not essentially consumed by humans, such as forestry and agricultural residues. The increasing demand for Biofuels and eco-friendly nature of bio-alcohols as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors driving the market growth.

The growing demand for biofuels globally is contributing to the growth of the Global Bio-alcohols Market. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates- in 2020, the global Ethanol consumption was estimated at USD 94.188 million liters per year, and the consumption is projected to grow to USD 111139 million liters per year by 2026. Moreover, in May 2022, the Government of India advanced its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26 instead of 2030. Also, increasing crude oil prices and rising global energy demand due to rapid urbanization would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, limited supply of raw materials due to use as feedstock stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bio-alcohols Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the increasing production of biodiesel and presence of leading market payers. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as favorable initiatives from government authorities to promote ethanol blending in petrol and gasoline as well as increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc.

Bp Biofuels

Cargill Inc.

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Genomatica Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

Myriant Corporation

Raizen S.A.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2021, A.P. Moller – Maersk through their corporate venture arm Maersk Growth, announced an investment in California-based WasteFuel, a start-up focused on turning waste into sustainable aviation fuel, green bio-methanol, and renewable natural gas.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Bioethanol

Biomethanol

Biobutanol

BDO

By Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Medical

Others

By Raw Material

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Biowaste

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

