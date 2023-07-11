Green Technology and Sustainability Market Growth on the Horizon for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Green Technology and Sustainability Market" [2023-2030]

Short Description About Green Technology and Sustainability Market:

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is valued approximately USD 12.58 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Green technology is an applicable combination of advanced tools and solutions to conserve natural resources and the environment, minimize or mitigate negative impacts from human activities on the environment, and ensure sustainability development. The Green Technology and Sustainability market is expanding because of factors such as growing awareness and concern towards the environment and growing consumer and industrial interest in using clean energy resources and RFID sensors.

Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are less harmful to the environment. Manufacturers have, therefore, started implementing green manufacturing to produce products and solutions. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista, between 2021 and 2030, the global green technology and sustainability market is forecast to grow at increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.6%. In 2021, the size of this market amounted to roughly USD 35.5 billion and expected to reach USD 417.35 billion by 2030. Another important component driving space increase is growing consumer and industrial interest in using clean energy resources and RFID sensors. As per Statista, the global renewable energy market is expected to go upscale over the next years. According to the Group Next Move Strategy Consulting, the market will reach over USD 2 trillion by 2030. Environmental concerns regarding fossil fuels, rapid urbanization, and economic growth in emerging regions are contributing to the projected market growth. In addition, in 2020, the global revenue of RFID technology market generates about USD 19.9 billion and expected to reach up to 35.5 billion by 2024. However, the high cost of implementation of Green Technology and Sustainability stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the broad base of green technology and sustainability vendors in the region. According to the Statista, in 2021, over 1.3 petawatt hours of energy was produced from renewable sources in the North America. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as primary economic participants in these developments are China, Japan, Taiwan, India, and South Korea. Governments in these nations have also made varied contributions to low-carbon, renewable development programs in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

General Electric

IBM

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Engie Impact

Intelex

Enviance

Sensus

IOT Solutions and Consulting

MineSense Technologies

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, IBM launched the Watson Decision Platform for agriculture. The platform combines AI, predictive analytics, IoT sensors, and weather data to provide farmers insights on harvesting, spraying, planting, and plowing.

In January 2020, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy and TerraPower collaborated to design and construct the VTR for the US DOE. This collaboration brings together a strong team of engineers and scientists with considerable experience in sodium reactor technology.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Internet of Things

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Others

By Application

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

