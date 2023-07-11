Smart Water Metering Markets Projected to Drive Economic Growth in the Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Smart Water Metering Market is valued approximately USD 5.28 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Smart water metering is an enhanced electronic application designed to enable the utilities to automatically collect consumption data, improve efficiency, eliminate manual meter reading, and save costs. The Smart Water Metering market is expanding because of factors such as increasing development of the smart city infrastructure and rising adoption of smart technology in water-based industries.

Smart electronic water meters are equipped with next-generation water mapping solutions throughout the supply chain of a water utility and offer reliable monitoring solutions. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the projected revenue for smart city technologies, products, and services generated by companies located in Asia is forecast to reach USD 42.96 billion in 2021. Asia is forecast to show the highest growth over the next years with smart city revenues set to almost triple from 2020 to 2025. Furthermore, the projected global revenue of startups active in the smart city utilities technology sector is forecast to reach USD 10.75 billion in 2021. Another important component driving space increase is the rising adoption of smart technology in water-based industries. According to Statista, size of the smart water metering systems market in the United States is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2024. However, lack of government initiatives stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Water Metering Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the to the government initiatives for reduction in non-revenue water along with development of smart city infrastructure in the US and Canada. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing urbanization and industrial development as well as manufacturing units in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Badger Meter

Kamstrup

Diehl

Landis+Gyr

Aclara Technologies

Sensus

Itron

Datamatic

Elster Group

Arad Group

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, Application, Meter Type, Component, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Meter Type:

Electromagnetic

Ultrasonic

Mechanical

By Technology:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automatic meter reading (AMR)

By Component:

Meter & Accessories

IT Solutions

Communications

By Application:

Water Utilities

Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

