Smart Vending Machine Market Evaluating the Strengths and Weaknesses of Key Market Players in 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 15.1%

The global smart vending machine market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global smart vending machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 20 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A vending machine offers various products and food items in exchange for tokens or money. A smart vending machine is referred to as the automated vending machine that efficiently engages customers through videos, audio, and fragrance, apart from offering them products.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising disposable income and changing demand from the end-users will primarily drive the growth of the global smart vending machines market. Further, shifting tastes, proclivities, and curiosity of shoppers are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market growth.

Rising demand for snack food and increasing installation of vending machines across schools, colleges, and other public places will contribute to the growth of the global smart vending machine market.

Manufacturers of intelligent vending machines have set their sights on new forms of machine-human interaction. As a result, new gesture-based technology, touch screen controls, video technologies, and a cashless payment mechanism were developed. Manufacturers are also focusing on improving the overall dispensing experience, which will benefit the overall smart vending machine market during the study period.

The rising trend of cashless payment methods will also drive the growth of the smart vending machine market. On the contrary, the rising number of regulations governing the sales of snack food may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 virus spread across various countries, which forced governments to shut down public places on a temporary basis. As a result, it impeded the demand for smart vending machines. Moreover, change in eating habits, and the rising focus on online shopping hampered the growth of the market. The market also witnessed various challenges associated with the manufacturing of smart vending machines. Thus, all of these factors hampered the growth of the global smart vending machines market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the smart vending machine market in terms of revenue. The growth of this market is attributable to the rising demand for self-service solutions across retail outlets, which simplify the sales process. Furthermore, the growing number of supermarkets, department stores, shopping centers, etc., available in the region will drive the growth of the global smart vending machine market. Rising technological advances and early adoption of advanced technology in the region will also contribute to the growth of the smart vending machine market throughout the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

 Continental Vending, Inc.

 Sanden Holdings Corporation

 Azkoyen Vending Systems

 American Vending Machines

 Bulk Vending Systems

 Automated Merchandising Systems

 Evoka Group, Bianchi Industry SpA

 Crane Merchandising Systems

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart vending machine market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

 Hot drinks

 Snacks

 Packaged drinks

 Others

By Application

 QSR, shopping malls, and retail stores

 Offices

 Public transport

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

