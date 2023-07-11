Smart Solar Market Growth Projected to Surge in the Coming Years | GE Power, ABB Ltd

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Smart Solar Market is valued at approximately USD 15.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

The smart solar device is the equipment that aids in extracting solar energy offering, better efficiency in devices that use solar energy. These devices aid in minimizing the wastage of energy and utilize power in the best possible way to make the energy available and improve the efficiency of devices. Smart solar maximizes the productivity of the system, matching supply to time and demand, and more. With smart solar and a grid connection, solar energy is mainly utilized in reducing the inadequacies of solar panels. Increasing adoption of green energy, the growing emergence of smart cities, high electricity tariffs, and favorable regulatory compliance are some key factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

The surging investments in smart grids is a major driving factor for the market growth during the estimated years. For instance, The National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM( is the government of India’s initiative to build smart grids across the country’s smart cities to transform the country’s power infrastructure. According to the India Smart Grid Forum, the government of India announced allocating approximately USD 129.9 million along with additional budgetary support of approximately USD 44.8 million for this goal. Also, according to Statista, the market for smart grid technology was valued at USD 7.6 billion in North America and USD 5.6 billion in Asia Pacific in 2018. Additionally, the amount is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 billion in North America and USD 17.9 billion in Asia-Pacific by 2023. Thus, these factors are propelling the market demand in the global market. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness and technological evolution along with evolving solar industry are the major factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years. However, high initial costs and reducing subsidies are the few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of the global Smart Solar market during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Solar Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancements and early adoption of smart solar solutions and services, and the wide presence of prominent players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2029. Factors such as the increasing number of application areas in smart buildings and home automation systems along with increasing implementations of smart solar-driven by improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Power

ABB Ltd

Itron Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Schneider Electric

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Sensus USA, Inc.

Landis+GYR AG

Urban Green Energy (UGE( International Ltd.

Siemens AG

By Solution:

Network Monitoring

Meter Data Management

Analytics

SCADA

Remote Metering

Others

By Service:

Consulting Services

Demand Response Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Support and Maintenance Services

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

