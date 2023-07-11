Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Momentum to Continue with Strong Growth Prospects

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market:

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market is valued at approximately USD 15.01 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Post-consumer recycled plastic is a used, recycled, and repurposed type of plastic that is obtained from plastic products (such as clear water bottles(. It is the combination of plastic packaging materials in the recycling services. There are numerous environmental benefits of using recycled materials such as it minimizes global warming, reducing pollution, offer protection to the environment, and they are adopted by corporates who need to change a viable design policy. Reduced environmental impact through plastic recycling, growing awareness programs regarding sustainable waste management practices, and increased demand for recycled plastic from the packaging industry are some factors that are contributing to the market growth around the world.

The increasing urban population is acting as a major driving factor that leads the market development at a substantial rate. For instance, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in the urban area and is expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Thus, these aforementioned factors are fueling the demand for post-consumer recycled plastics in the global market during the estimated years. Moreover, increasing R&D investments and growing public & private sector partnerships for the management of plastic waste are the features that create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period 2022-2029. However, low contribution in the management of plastic waste by the residential sector, fewer treatment plants and the lack of knowledge about the recycling of plastic waste are the few factors limiting the growth of the market around the world.

The key regions considered for the Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world due to the technological advancements in the waste management industry, and laws governing plastic waste collection, disposal, and recycling across the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2029. Factors such as the changing lifestyle, increasing awareness about the benefits of using recycled plastics among people and high disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Veolia Environment S.A.

Suez SA

Waste Management Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

Waste Connections, Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Remondis SE & Co. Kg

Biffa PLC

DS Smith PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Collection & Transportation

Recycling

Incineration

Landfills/Disposal

By Polymer Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Processing Type:

Chemical Process

Mechanical Process

Biological Process

By End-Use Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Furniture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

