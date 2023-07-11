Fuel Cell Technology Market Forecast, Demand and Supply Dynamics for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Fuel Cell Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Fuel Cell Technology Market:

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Fuel cells are referred to a class of devices that helps in converting the chemical energy of the fuel directly into electricity through an electromagnetic reaction. It compile a battery in several aspects and provides electrical energy for a longer period. The rise in investments in R&D activities of fuel cell technology and the increase in focus on clean energy generation for transportation and power generation are the key driving factors for the growth of the market over the forecast years.

The rising government support and subsidies for promoting the adoption of fuel cell are playing a significant role in the market growth across the globe. For instance, the South Korean government announced that they are focusing on replacing approximately 26,000 CNG buses with fuel cell buses by the year 2030. Also, The Zhangjiakou City administration in China placed an order for 74 fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs( for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Moreover, the IEA’s Global EV Outlook 2021 reported that it was estimated that in China is accounted for 94% of world’s fuel-cell buses and 99% of fuel cell trucks. Therefore, the rising adoption of fuel cell automobiles and increasing government support are bolstering the demand for fuel cell technologies in the global market. Additionally, the efficient property such as fuel flexibility and the rise in investment in battery & renewable technology integration, as well as the advent of new technologies are lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market over the upcoming years. However, the presence of the expensive catalyst and lack of hydrogen infrastructure are the factors hampering the growth of the market during the estimated years.

The key regions considered for the Global Fuel Cell Technology Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in global fuel cell technology due to the high demand for advances in fuel cell technology coupled with the growing use of fuel cell-powered vehicles in the region. Similarly, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global fuel cell technology due to the increase in power generation from clean energy sources.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hydrogenics

Fuel cell Energy, Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

SFC Energy AG

Bloom Energy

Intelligent Energy Limited

Ceres Power

Horizon Fuel Cell

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, Plug Power and Edison Motors unveiled that the companies have signed an agreement to develop and market a hydrogen fuel-cell-powered electric city bus.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End user:

Fuel cell vehicles

Utilities

Defense

By Application:

Portable

Stationery

Transport

By Type:

Proton Exchange Membrane fuel cell

Phosphoric acid fuel cell

Alkaline fuel cell

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

