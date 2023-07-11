Robotic Artificial Muscles Market Primed for Rapid Expansion: Emerging Trends and Technologies

The Global Robotic Artificial Muscles Market Report 2023 by Astute Analytica gives information on the technical and financial aspects of the market both now and in the future. This report is the most thorough and significant addition to the Astute Analytica market research archive.

Robotic artificial muscles build up a sub-category of artificial muscles which are able to produce biologically stimulated motions. There is a vast range of motions that these robot systems carry out including inherent compliance, power-to-weight ratios, and many others. The Robotic artificial muscles market grow with a CAGR of 17.4% by 2022-2030.

It offers a thorough investigation and analysis of essential facets of the world market. The supply and demand situation, pricing, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all analyzed in this study, along with other important elements that contribute to the worldwide market’s continued growth.

The information included in the study on the Global Robotic Artificial Muscles Market is a compilation of information gathered from various sources. As a result of examining the altered data sources, the size of the market growth is determined throughout the forecast period. To ensure better market representation, current trends that have the potential to grow the global product/service market share are recognized.

The Robotic Artificial Muscles Market’s annual growth rate from 2022 to 2030 has been specified. Investors are alerted to potential investment possibilities and given a ranking of those with the highest returns. In order to accurately project the market share from 2022 to 2030 during the forecast period, the market data gathered during the base period is carefully examined.

The study shows the market’s present size and projects its future growth trajectory, giving readers important information about the market’s potential and possibilities. The report evaluates the impact of the current market trends on market growth and direction by analyzing them, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The research presents the top competitors, their strategies, market shares, and recent developments, in addition to providing a complete assessment of the competitive environment. It supports players in understanding the level of market competition and in making wise business decisions.

Key Players

Össur

KAIST’s Creative Research Initiative Center for Functionally Antagonistic Nano-Engineering

Ottobock

Ohio Willow Wood Company

Liberating Technologies

Proteor

Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd.

Environmental Robots Incorporated (ERI)

RSL Steeper Group Ltd.

The study divides the market into segments based on several factors, including Type, Material, Actuation Mechanism, and Application. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

The global robotic artificial muscles market is rising with advancements and investments in research and development activities of artificial intelligence technology. This aimed to improve the quality of life of amputees which resulted in the production of technologically advanced products. Another factor supporting the market growth is its application as industrial actuators which also results in a sharp rise in the graph of the robotic artificial muscles market which is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period as well. The market can be segmented on the basis of the following segments:

By Type

Piezoelectric actuators

Electroactive polymer (EAP) actuators

Shape memory polymers (SMP) actuators

Soft-fluidic actuators

Others

By Material

Ionic EAPs

Conducting polymers (CPs)

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs)

Electroactive gels

Others

By Actuation Mechanism

Electric Field Actuation

Thermal Actuation

Pneumatic Actuation

Others

By Applications

Grippers and manipulators

Walking robots

Biomimetic robots

Humanoid robots

Medical robots

Self-reconfigurable robots

Wearable and assistive robots

Others

