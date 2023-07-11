Taiwan finds cadmium in truffles from Italy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan found excessive levels of the heavy metal cadmium in truffles from Italy for the second week in a row, reports said Tuesday (July 11).

Because the same problem occurred several months ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to inspect and test every single shipment of Italian truffles entering the country, CNA reported. The latest incident was the second in two weeks to involve a product labeled “Fresh Summer Truffles,” imported by Emporium Co. of Taipei City.

Since every batch was inspected, none of the products made their way to consumers. The FDA ordered the 1 kilogram of truffles to be sent back or destroyed.

Truffles and mushrooms have a high ability to absorb and concentrate heavy metals, leading to border tests frequently giving positive results for the harmful substances. For the same reason, mushrooms from Japan sometimes recorded the presence of cesium, the FDA said.

In addition to cadmium in Italian truffles, the latest round of FDA inspections also found pesticides or other materials in cherries from the United States, fish sauce from the Philippines, and water jugs from China.