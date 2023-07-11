Barbeque Grill Market Growth Rate to Skyrocket in the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Barbeque Grill Market:

Global Barbeque Grill Market is valued at approximately USD 4.59 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A barbeque grill is a specially built device that makes it easier to cook meals using barbeque-based techniques, particularly meat items. Stainless steel, porcelain-enamelled cast iron, and porcelain-enamelled steel are the primary materials used to make barbeque grills. Demand for low- and slow-cooked barbecued meats such brisket, hog shoulder, and pork ribs has increased due to changes in young customers’ lifestyles and dietary choices as well as the expanding trend of outdoor parties and social events and this contribute to the growth of market in the forecasting year.

In addition, the expanding infrastructure sector is fueling the rising demand for installing cutting-edge kitchen equipment for multi-utility applications in a variety of commercial and residential settings. Globally, this is increasing demand for cutting-edge home appliances. According to Statista, the size of the worldwide smart kitchen market is anticipated to be 14.47 billion US dollars in 2019 and to rise to 17.42 billion US dollars in 2021 at an annual growth rate of 9.72%. Throughout the projection period, these factors will continue to fuel the market for barbecue grills. Furthermore, the market for barbeque grills will see a surge in demand from growing economies and an accelerating pace of commercial segment and Increase in restaurant creativity and efforts which will lead to new business possibilities in the forecast period. However, an increase in the cost of research and development activities acts as a restraint in the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Barbeque Grill Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to an increase in the number of electric grills, an increase in disposable money, an increase in the market in this region, and eating barbequed grill food is a key part of their culture. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the expanding popularity of barbecue grills and the rising consumption of local cuisine are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Newell Brands Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation

W.C. Bradley Co.

Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC

LANDMANN Ltd.

Weber-Stephen Products LLC

Transform SR Brands LLc

Empire Comfort Systems

RH Peterson Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Gas

Charcoal

Electric

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

