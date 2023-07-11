South Taiwan reports 22 new cases of dengue fever

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-two new cases of dengue fever were reported on Monday (July 10) in Tainan City, seven of which were found in Yongkang District, bringing the total number of dengue fever cases to 267, according to the Tainan City Government Dengue Prevention And Control Center.

Dengue fever cases have been found in at least seven neighborhoods around Wuwang Village, with sources of infection still unknown, per UDN. The Tainan City Government is working to prevent an outbreak, and a new screening station at the Kunshan Senior Citizen Center in Yongkang District will last until Thursday (July 13).



Tainan City reports a spike in new dengue fever cases. (Taiwan CDC image)

The Tainan City Government said 18,301 households were investigated from July 5–9, and 2,009 water-logged containers were found, with 62 containers testing positive for vector mosquitoes, indicating a risk of infection. So far, 112 notices have been issued for households to check their immediate environment, as barrels, vats, urns, and basins are the most common containers containing vector mosquitoes.

Furthermore, 70% of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the vector mosquito that typically transmits dengue fever, like to inhabit dark, indoor places where it is easy to lay eggs and breed larvae.