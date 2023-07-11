Acting Taiwan PLG CEO canned over #MeToo incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The acting CEO of P. League+ (PLG) was relieved of his position on Monday (July 10) after video surfaced last week showing him sexually harassing a cheerleader.

On June 30, entertainer Blackie Chen (陳建州) announced he would take temporary leave from his position as PLG CEO following sexual harassment allegations by at least two actresses, Tina Chou (周宜霈) and Yuan Kuo (郭源元). On July 4, PLG said 35-year-old Chou Chung-wei (周崇偉), the league's marketing director, had been appointed as interim CEO.

However, on July 6, political commentator Huang Yang-ming (黃揚明) uploaded a video on his Facebook page showing an incident that took place three weeks prior in which Chou tried to hug a cheerleader from behind without her consent while the two sang at a KTV club.

That same day, Chou uploaded a post to his Instagram where he acknowledged his actions at the KTV were inappropriate. He claimed that the next day, he felt "extremely remorseful," apologized to the woman involved, and voluntarily requested disciplinary action from the company.

After the league's board of directors met about the incident on Monday, it issued a press release detailing its disciplinary measures. Apart from removing Chou from his position as acting CEO, he was also suspended from his previous role as marketing director.

The PLG said the responsibilities of the CEO position will be temporarily carried out by different league executives depending on the nature of the tasks. The board of directors will select a new CEO in about a month.