Man uses soup ladle to knock knife out of attacker's hand in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man with a soup ladle was among four bystanders who used improvised weapons to confront and subdue a knife-wielding man who was attacking a woman in the streets of Taitung City on Sunday (July 9).

At noon, a 26-year-old woman surnamed Chiang (蔣) walked out of a supermarket on Zhongxing Road, Section 2 in Taitung City pulling a piece of carry-on luggage, when a 50-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), whom she only met once before, followed her across the street, reported Liberty Times. Chang then attacked her for unknown reasons with a utility knife.



Chang (left) chases Chiang as she crosses street. (Taitung City Police Department screenshot)

Chiang suffered multiple knife wounds and fell to the ground. She managed to get back up, break free from Chiang, and call for help, while Chang chased her from behind.

Four male passersby grabbed a variety of improvised weapons, including Chiang's carry-on luggage, a large soup ladle, a rod, and an electric fan. In a video of the incident, the four bystanders can be seen surrounding Chang.



Bystander holds up luggage (left), Chang waves knife, and another man holding a soup ladle. (Taitung City Police Department screenshot)

When Chang looked to his left, the man carrying the soup ladle rushed forward and knocked the blade out of Chang's hand and onto the ground, where the man holding the rod quickly snatched it. The four passersby then wrestled Chang to the ground and police soon arrived and arrested him.

Police later said Chang attacked Chiang with a concealed utility knife and inflicted multiple injuries to her throat, ears, and neck. One utility knife was found at the scene and another was found in Chang's backpack.



Four passersby surround Chang. (Taitung City Police Department screenshot)

After undergoing police questioning, Chang was transferred to the district prosecutor's office to be investigated for attempted homicide (殺人未遂) and assault (傷害罪). If convicted, he could spend more than five years in prison. In addition, since he was deemed a flight risk, he was kept in custody by the authorities.

Chiang is currently in stable condition and her injuries were not deemed life-threatening, reported UDN. She underwent surgery on Sunday to treat her wounds.

Chang is suspected of being emotionally unstable. The motive for the crime and his relationship with the victim has yet to be clarified.



Four bystanders pin Chang on the ground. (Taitung City Police Department screenshot)

Video below from new-reporter.com shows the man use the soup spoon to knock away the knife: