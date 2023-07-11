Mentorship programs could play crucial role in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mentorship programs are an ideal avenue for personal and professional development.

If conducted properly, mentorship programs provide a structured framework for individuals to receive guidance, support, and knowledge from experienced mentors. Perhaps the most obvious benefit of a mentorship program is the transfer of knowledge and skills from experienced mentors to mentees.

Mentors share their expertise, industry insights, and best practices, allowing mentees to learn from their experiences and hopefully avoid common pitfalls. These programs can also contribute to the personal growth and development of mentees.

Mentees may struggle in the early stages of their careers in areas such as setting goals, making informed decisions, and overcoming challenges. The mentor’s feedback, encouragement, and motivation can help foster the mentee’s self-confidence and self-awareness. This support empowers the mentee to unlock their full potential.

Networking and relationship building are crucial in today’s fast-paced business environment. The opportunity to expand professional networks and build meaningful relationships is mutually beneficial to the mentors and mentees. Building a strong network, on an ongoing basis, is just one way to open doors to new opportunities and collaborations.

A good mentor will provide guidance on career planning, goal setting, industry insights, and may even help mentees identify potential career paths. If the relationship is strong, mentors will often act as advocates or referees for mentees, recommending them for opportunities and helping them build a positive professional reputation. Conversely, being known as a good mentor has benefits as well.

Being successful requires a mentee to develop confidence, which ultimately should lead to job satisfaction. Mentees, with the guidance of a trusted mentor, may feel more empowered to take on new challenges, express their ideas, and pursue their goals they previously only aspired to and can achieve long-term career satisfaction.

Taiwan supports diversity and is actively recruiting international talent to the country. A well-developed mentorship program can make a positive contribution to Taiwan’s diversity by providing access to mentors from different backgrounds, genders, and cultures.

This can break down barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented groups. Mentors can serve as role models and inspire mentees from diverse backgrounds to pursue their aspirations, leading to a more inclusive and diverse workforce which benefits the whole of Taiwanese society.

BCCTaipei’s Young Professionals Program

Developing a strong pool of young talent and nurturing future leaders is crucial for the long-term success of any business. However, in today's challenging environment, attracting, developing, and retaining top talent has become increasingly difficult for companies in Taiwan.

In response to this, the British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (BCCTaipei) has again launched the Young Professionals (YP) Program. This initiative aims to provide training and networking opportunities to young talent already working in BCCTaipei’s member companies, offering them a platform to connect with potential future leaders, explore their untapped potential, and achieve greater success in their careers.

The YP Program spans a period of six months, during which mentors and mentees are encouraged to collaborate closely. They engage in discussions, sharing their thoughts, experiences, and ideas on various topics including work, politics, personal goals, leisure activities, and even philosophy.

The mentees benefit from the guidance and insights of their mentors, learning from their experiences and standing on their shoulders. At the same time, mentors often find themselves inspired by the fresh perspectives and fearless nature of the younger generation.

The YP Program represents one concrete step taken by BCCTaipei to contribute toward a better future for businesses in Taiwan. It caters to individuals ranging from recent British university graduates to early-career professionals up to the age of 35. Both members and non-members of BCCTaipei are welcome to participate.

Mentors and mentees under the YP Program also have the opportunity to “select” candidates, thus ensuring the success of this ongoing program. The mentors and their mentees are then free to decide how they interact, how often, and the relationships can vary quite a lot. Sometimes it’s just a monthly lunch or dinner to discuss thoughts and ideas.

Meetings can also take place online. Sometimes it is more structured with mentors providing their mentees with project style “homework.”

There have even been mentors and mentees joining together in sporting activities to create a sense of challenge and achievement. But, in the end, it must be a structure that works for both parties.