Next Generation Computing Market Size Projected To Show Strong Growth | IBM Corporation, Google

The Global Next Generation Computing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Next Generation Computing Market is valued at approximately USD 96.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Next generation computing technology is fundamentally different in comparison to conventional and supercomputers. This technology is also known as high-performance computing and utilizes technologies based on quantum phenomena. It processes data using quantum bits, which is different from conventional computers.

The growing need for on-premises next generation computing for businesses, growth in advancements in quantum computing technology and an increase in number of gaming industries implementing next-gen computing applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market globally.

The increasing demand for quantum computing technology is a key driving factor for the global market growth. According to Statista, in 2020, the quantum computing market was estimated to worth around USD 410 million, which is projected to grow and likely to reach USD 8,600 million by 2027.

Therefore, the adoption of quantum computing technology is likely to expand, which is further boosting the market demand in the global market. Furthermore, rising adoption of technologies such as AI, ML, and 5G, as well as increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities in technology companies are presenting various growth prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, dearth of skilled workforce and high operational challenges and issues regarding stability and error correction stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Next Generation Computing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing R&D expenditure, increasing investment in technological developments, and presence of key market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing investments in next-generation computing technologies, as well as the rising need to process and manage large data volumes in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Google

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Atos SE

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

NVIDIA Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, IBM unveiled the introduction of Eagle- a 127-quantum bit processor. The processor is a specially designed to tap into the computational potential of devices using quantum physics. The primary objective of this initiative is to solve problems at new complexity levels.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

High-Performance Computing

Quantum Computing

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

