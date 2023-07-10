Synthetic Data Generation Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues | Mostly AI, Synthesis AI

The Global Synthetic Data Generation report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Synthetic Data Generation Market is valued at approximately USD 123.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. Synthetic data generation is a technique of creating artificial that is gaining high traction in place of real data to train AI models. Synthetic data is generated algorithmically and is used to train machine learning models, validate mathematical models, and act as a stand-in for test datasets of production or operational data. The growing need to maintain data security and privacy, coupled with the rising inclination toward synthetic data to train machine learning, anti-money laundering behaviours and payment data for fraud detection are the prominent factors for the market growth.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The rapid proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fostering the adoption of the synthetic generation of data in the global market. According to Statista, the global artificial intelligence (AI) software market generated around USD 10.1 billion in terms of sales in 2018, and it is projected to reach about USD 126 billion by 2025.

Likewise, in August 2020, the White House reported unveiled the total investment of USD 1 billion in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Thereby, the high usage of data is influencing the demand for connected devices and IoT, which, in turn, propels the demand for synthetic data to create on-demand data. Moreover, the growing investment in advanced technologies, as well as increasing initiatives by key market players are presenting various opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the rising acceptance of data accuracy is hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Synthetic Data Generation Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing focus on increased inclination toward fraud detection and the rising presence of the leading industry players such as American Express, Google’s Waymo J.P. Morgan, and Amazon. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising acceptance of emerging technologies, as well as the exponential growth of various end-use industries, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mostly AI

Synthesis AI

Statice

YData

Ekobit d.o.o.

Hazy

Kinetic Vision, Inc.

Kymera-labs

MDClone

Neuromation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Synthesis AI publicized that the company raised USD 17 million in Series A to make synthetic data for computer vision AI, carrying the total funding to above USD 24 million.

In October 2021, Facebook announced the acquisition of AI. Reverie- a leading synthetic data platform, which aims on helping businesses to improve and scale their machine learning algorithms by creating synthetic data.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Data Type:

Tabular Data

Text Data

Image & Video Data

Others

By Modeling Type:

Direct Modeling

Agent-based Modeling

By Application:

Data Protection

Predictive Analytics

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision Algorithms

Others

By End User:

BFSI

Healthcare & Life sciences

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

