System Infrastructure Software Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment | Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc.

The Global System Infrastructure Software report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global System Infrastructure Software Market is valued at approximately USD 136.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. System infrastructure software is an enterprise software or program that is specially designed to boost the IT performance of the organization. This software offers many solutions to enterprises including internal services & processes, business transactions, and workforce support. The increasing demand for smart factories and Industry 4.0 technology, rising proliferation of smart buildings and data centers, coupled with rising cybersecurity threats are primary factors that are contributing to the market demand around the world.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

According to Statista, the worldwide factory automation market is estimated to increase at an annual compound growth rate of 241.65%, which is likely to reach to 368.37% by the year 2025.

Therefore, the growing trend of factory automation is propelling the demand for System Infrastructure Software, which is augmenting the growth of the market. Moreover, the emergence of an efficient digital framework to handle higher data complexities, as well as rising adoption toward cloud-based technologies and solutions is presenting various growth prospects in the forthcoming years. However, limited availability of skilled developer and high initial and operational costs of system infrastructure software stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global System Infrastructure Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of data centers and consumer preference toward cloud-based technologies and solutions. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as growing investments in digital infrastructure, increasing digitizing, as well as rising emphasis focus of startups on raising funds, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Cisco Systems, Inc. declared its plans to establish a new security solution for hybrid cloud infrastructure by developing Cisco Security Cloud to advance its holistic security solutions for the overall IT infrastructure. Also, the company also unveil various advanced functionalities of its new security solutions including risk-based authentication, session trust analysis, and continuous trusted access.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Storage

Network and System Management

Security

By Application:

Building Management

Integrated Communications

Data Center Infrastructure

Cloud Integrations

By End User:

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

