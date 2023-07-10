Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Aims To Expand At Double-Digit Growth Rate | Vertiv, Nlyte Software

The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) is the organization’s fusion of the IT and facilities management departments. A DCIM programme aims to give administrators a comprehensive understanding of a data center’s performance so that resources such as electricity, machinery, and floor space are used as effectively as feasible. Data centres supporting infrastructure and IT equipment are measured, monitored, and managed using DCIM software.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6595

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

This makes it possible for operators of data centres to run effective operations while streamlining infrastructure design planning. Software for DCIM can be housed on-site or in the cloud. The Data Center Infrastructure Management market is expanding because of the emergence of next-generation DCIM offerings, data center optimization initiatives to mandate to address critical infrastructure inefficiencies and indispensable requirements to improve data center uptime and energy efficiency.

The 2018 Voice of the Enterprise: Datacenter Transformation, Budgets, and Outlook study found that 41% of respondents rented space from colocation data centre providers, 54% owned and operated their data centres, and 57% agreed to use cloud service providers. The popularity of Software as a Service (SaaS) products has increased as a result of the hybrid approach’s ongoing adoption for both agility and 24×7 connection. As a result, the rising adoption of cloud-based deployments to overcome the limitation, the demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management also rises. Another important component driving space increase is technological advancement in the inclination of organizations for cloud-based deployments to overcome on-premises limitations and rise in the number of data center facilities across geographies. However, complex implementation processes and uncertainty over returns on investments create reluctance among data center teams stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is one of the DCIM market’s fastest-growing regions and has seen significant expenditures in the development of data centres. Huge investments in industries such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and IT are being made by major nations such as China and Japan, and this has fueled the development and economic expansion in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for data centres in this area will keep rising as internet-connected devices proliferate. This expansion of development has accelerated the building of data centres in the area, which is anticipated to accelerate the use of DCIM products and services.

Major market players included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Sunbird Software, Inc.Abb

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6595

Siemens

Eaton

Unityonecloud

FNT Software

Device42

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2021, Seimens unveiled the new IT platform with an open Industrial Edge environment. Scalable deployment of IT systems and applications in the working environment is made possible and served by this. B2B clients can now buy and use various software components from a single platform, as well.

In October 2021, Sunbird Software announced the launch of a new version of the dcTrack product. In the past, enterprise-class customers had trouble managing all their data centres, labs, units, and edge sites remotely because the first-generation DCIM was unreliable. To solve these challenges, dcTrack improved the scalability and tool management capabilities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Componentofferings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Asset Management

Capacity Planning

Power Monitoring

Environmental Monitoring

BI and Analytics

Others

By Data Center Type:

Enterprise Data Center

Managed Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Cloud and Edge Data Center

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

IT and ITES

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6595

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6595

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com