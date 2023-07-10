Banking BYOD Security Market Is Waiting For Its Next Big Movement | Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation

The Global Banking BYOD Security report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Banking BYOD Security Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. BYOD or bring your own device refers to usage of personal devices by employees to connect to their organizational networks and to access work-related systems. These devices can include laptops, personal computers, smartphones, and tablets among others. Banking organizations utilizes BYOD security solutions to ensure the safety & privacy of sensitive business information. The increasing usage of personally owned devices and growing adoption of cloud security solutions as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth. According to Statista – in 2020, the global market for cloud security software was estimated at USD 29.5 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 37 billion by 2026.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6594

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Cloud Security subsegment is estimated at USD 1.46 billion and the worldwide revenue is projected to grow at CAGR of 46.84%, between 2022 & 2027 to reach to USD 9.97 billion by 2027. Also, growing emergence of artificial intelligence and Machine Learning technologies in financial services industry and increasing usage of mobile devices amongst employees would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with BYOD Security solutions coupled with security concerns associated with use of personalized devices impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Banking BYOD Security Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as presence of leading market players and rising expansion of banking & Finance sector in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising trend of work from home culture in post covid era as well as growing digitization in BFSI sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Blackberry Limited

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

SAP SE

Tech Mahindra Limited

AT&T

Capgemini

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6594

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2020, Crestron Electronics, Inc. rolled out its “Crestron One” app with mobile room control. This new app enables a wide range of features including employee navigation, room automation, and content sharing over mobile device.

In December 2020, Google LLC announced launch of “Android enterprise essentials,” a mobile management and security solution intended for small and medium-sized businesses.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Software

Mobile Device Management

Mobile Data Management

Mobile Application Management

Mobile Email Management

Others

By Security

Device Security

Email Security

Applications Security

Mobile Content Security

Network Security

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6594

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6594

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com