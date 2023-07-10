Banking BYOD Security Market Is Waiting For Its Next Big Movement | Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation

The Global Banking BYOD Security report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global Banking BYOD Security Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. BYOD or bring your own device refers to usage of personal devices by employees to connect to their organizational networks and to access work-related systems. These devices can include laptops, personal computers, smartphones, and tablets among others. Banking organizations utilizes BYOD security solutions to ensure the safety & privacy of sensitive business information. The increasing usage of personally owned devices and growing adoption of cloud security solutions as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth. According to Statista – in 2020, the global market for cloud security software was estimated at USD 29.5 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 37 billion by 2026.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Cloud Security subsegment is estimated at USD 1.46 billion and the worldwide revenue is projected to grow at CAGR of 46.84%, between 2022 & 2027 to reach to USD 9.97 billion by 2027. Also, growing emergence of artificial intelligence and Machine Learning technologies in financial services industry and increasing usage of mobile devices amongst employees would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with BYOD Security solutions coupled with security concerns associated with use of personalized devices impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Banking BYOD Security Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as presence of leading market players and rising expansion of banking & Finance sector in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising trend of work from home culture in post covid era as well as growing digitization in BFSI sector in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
Blackberry Limited
Infosys Limited
IBM Corporation
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
SAP SE
Tech Mahindra Limited
AT&T
Capgemini
Recent Developments in the Market:
In October 2020, Crestron Electronics, Inc. rolled out its “Crestron One” app with mobile room control. This new app enables a wide range of features including employee navigation, room automation, and content sharing over mobile device.
In December 2020, Google LLC announced launch of “Android enterprise essentials,” a mobile management and security solution intended for small and medium-sized businesses.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
By Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
By Software
Mobile Device Management
Mobile Data Management
Mobile Application Management
Mobile Email Management
Others
By Security
Device Security
Email Security
Applications Security
Mobile Content Security
Network Security
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
