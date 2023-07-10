Wearable Medical Devices Market Overview, Key Players Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2031

Our research study on the global Wearable Medical Devices market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Wearable Medical Devices market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global wearable medical devices market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global wearable medical devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 161.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biomedical technology-enabled wearable solutions are gaining popularity due to the convenience it provides. These devices are designed to assist persons with chronic illnesses in better managing and monitoring their conditions. Integrated with advanced technology, these devices help patients reduce the symptoms and lower the risk of cardiac arrest.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Wearable medical devices are gaining significant traction due to the rising cases of chronic diseases. These devices provide real-time data about blood pressure, regular steps, sugar level, etc. Moreover, they are easy to carry as they can be worn like bands, watches and t-shirts. These advancements are gaining significant traction and are expected to have strong potential in the future during the study period.

The growing era of telemedicine is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for wearable medical devices during the study period. Furthermore, rising demand for advancement and accuracy will also be opportunistic for the market. Industry players are also striving in the market, making continuous efforts towards advancements. For instance, Apple unveiled its Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020, which offers precise data through a blood oxygen sensor.

On the flip side, privacy concerns associated with the use of wearable medical devices may limit the growth of the wearable medical devices market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific wearable medical devices are forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the high patient population, growing smartphone penetration, and increasing disposable income. Furthermore, the market is witnessing an improving lifestyle of the people as they are becoming more focused on health and technology. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the wearable medical devices market during the study period. In addition, growing disposable income and the availability of low-cost wearable devices will drive the wearable medical devices market forward.

Competitors in the Market

• Philips Electronics

• Fitbit

• Basis Science

• Garmin

• Covidien

• Omron Corp.

• Withings

• Vital Connect

• Polar Electro

• Intelesens

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global wearable medical devices market segmentation focuses on By-Product, Grade, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By-Products

• Activity Monitors/Trackers

• Smartwatches

• Patches

• Smart Clothing

By Grade Type

• Consumer-grade

• Clinical-grade

By Application

• General Health & Fitness

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channel

• Pharmacies

• Online Channel

• Hypermarkets

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Wearable Medical Devices Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Wearable Medical Devices market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Wearable Medical Devices Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Wearable Medical Devices market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

