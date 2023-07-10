Cybersecurity Mesh Market Witness Extraordinary Extension In The Next Five Years | Fortinet, Microsoft Corporation

The Global Cybersecurity Mesh report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market is valued approximately USD 50.54 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.82% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Cybersecurity mesh is type of cyber defense strategy that independently secures each device with its own perimeter – including firewalls and network protection tools. Cybersecurity mesh controls to protect the systems, networks, programs, data, and devices from cyber-attacks. The application of Cybersecurity mash offers various advantages such as increased flexibility, adaptability. The increasing expenditure on cybersecurity worldwide and rising incidences of cybercrimes as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6593

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The increasing spending on cybersecurity is the key factor contributing the growth of the Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the spending in the global cybersecurity industry was estimated at USD 40.8 billion, and the market increased to USD 60 billion in 2021.

Moreover, rising incidences of cybercrimes is another factor fueling up the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, the average cost of a data breach in the healthcare sector worldwide was estimated at USD 9.23 million, and the cost increased to USD 10 million in March 2022. Also, rising emergence of disruptive technologies and growing advancements in AI & blockchain technologies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, increasing use of open-source cybersecurity solutions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cybersecurity Mesh Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and increasing incidences of cyber-attacks in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of smartphones as well as increasing incidences of data breaches in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Fortinet

Microsoft Corporation

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6593

Trend Micro

Stefanini Group

Exium

Smartz Solutions

E-SPIN

Trust Matrix

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Logicalis launched a new security solution named Secure on Mesh. This new on Mesh solution enables agility and innovation by transforming an organization’s security into a ‘flexible yet impenetrable fabric across the entire digital ecosystem.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Cloud Based

On-premises

By Application

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6593

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6593

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com