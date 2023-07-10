Industrial Oxygen Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players and Potential of Industry Till 2031

Our research study on the global Industrial Oxygen market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Industrial Oxygen market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global industrial oxygen market size was US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial oxygen market is forecast to grow to US$ 19.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Air separation techniques are used to create industrial oxygen. The oxygen wand’s usage is mostly dependent on its ability to oxidize and support life. Industrial oxygen finds applications in food and medical industry, which come in various purity levels. They can enhance product quality, making industrial processes safer and more profitable.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Expansion of end-use sectors, such as food, healthcare, chemistry, metalworking, and construction, will primarily drive the demand for industrial oxygen during the forecast period. The global industrial oxygen market may also witness ample growth opportunities due to its rising applications.

Growing healthcare expenditure and private and government spending will also contribute to the growth of the industrial oxygen market during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyles of people are driving the demand for processed food. Apart from that, the global food & beverage industry is gaining significant traction due to several factors, such as rising disposable income, growing global population, etc. Thus, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the industrial oxygen market during the study period.

Growing technological advancements will also bring untapped growth opportunities for the industrial oxygen market. For instance, Eaton introduced its new technology for China’s expanding electric vehicle sector in 2019. On the flip side, rising environmental concerns associated with industrial oxygen may restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on regional analysis, the industrial oxygen market is forecast to record heavy growth in Asia-Pacific. The rise of the industrial oxygen market in the Asia-Pacific region is aided by the expansion of consumer industries in developing nations like India, China, South Korea, and other Asian nations. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reports that China is the world’s greatest producer of nitrogen, with annual use of 44.97 million tons; India comes in second. Thus, the data depicts the future potential of the Asia-Pacific industrial oxygen market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Linde Group

• Air Liquide

• Praxair

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• Air Water

• Messer

• Yingde Gases

• SOL

• Norco

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global industrial oxygen market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

• Oxygen

• Refrigerated Liquid

• Nitrogen

By Application

• Combustion

• Oxidation

• Ferment

By End-Use Industries

• Chemical

• Metal

• Cement

• Glass

• Pharmaceutical

• Water Treatment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

