Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size Outlook, Supportive Judgments | ID Quantique, Intel Corporation

The Global Enterprise Quantum Computing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market is valued approximately USD 1.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Enterprise Quantum Computing refers to application of quantum computing in business process. Quantum Computing differs from traditional computing technologies as it uses the technology based on quantum phenomena. Unlike traditional computers, it uses quantum bits (qubits) for data processing thus making it faster processing as compared to other systems. The increasing investment in quantum computing technology and growing demand for high performance computing as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6592
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Business organizations are increasing investment in quantum computing to optimize their business processes & to enhance their operating efficiency. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2020, the revenue in the global quantum computing was estimated at USD and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 8.6 billion by 2027. Moreover, in January 2021, France government announced its national strategy for quantum technologies. Under the five-year 1.8 billion (USD 1.73 billion) plan the government aims to finance research in quantum computing, communications, and sensing. Furthermore, Quantum computing is widely getting acceptance across different industries such as in Life Sciences it used in personalized medicine and drug discovery, and in Defense Sector it is utilized in verification and validation of complex systems and to develop machine learning algorithms. Also, increasing number of medical research worldwide and rising need for secure computing platforms across different industries would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment cost and operational challenges associated with quantum computing impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as increasing investment in quantum computing as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising defense expenditure as well as growing expansion of Life science & healthcare sector in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Alibaba Group
D-Wave Systems Inc.
Google LL
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
International Business Management Corporation (IBM)
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6592
ID Quantique
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Rigetti & Co, Inc.
Toshiba Corporation.
Recent Developments in the Market:
In May 2021, Rigetti Computing rolled out world’s first multi-chip quantum processor. This new processor contains a proprietary modular architecture that accelerates commercialization of Quantum computing.
In February 2021, IBM partnered with British Petroleum to deploy the IBM Quantum Network to leverage the application of quantum computing technology in the power and energy sector
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Software
Hardware
Service
By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud
By Technology
Quantum Annealing
Superconducting
Trapped Ion
Quantum Dot
By Application
Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI
Optimization
Simulation & Data Modelling
Cyber Security
By End Use Industry
Healthcare & Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Aerospace & Defense
To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6592
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6592
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://reportocean.com