Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Size Outlook, Supportive Judgments | ID Quantique, Intel Corporation

The Global Enterprise Quantum Computing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market is valued approximately USD 1.78 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Enterprise Quantum Computing refers to application of quantum computing in business process. Quantum Computing differs from traditional computing technologies as it uses the technology based on quantum phenomena. Unlike traditional computers, it uses quantum bits (qubits) for data processing thus making it faster processing as compared to other systems. The increasing investment in quantum computing technology and growing demand for high performance computing as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Business organizations are increasing investment in quantum computing to optimize their business processes & to enhance their operating efficiency. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2020, the revenue in the global quantum computing was estimated at USD and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 8.6 billion by 2027. Moreover, in January 2021, France government announced its national strategy for quantum technologies. Under the five-year 1.8 billion (USD 1.73 billion) plan the government aims to finance research in quantum computing, communications, and sensing. Furthermore, Quantum computing is widely getting acceptance across different industries such as in Life Sciences it used in personalized medicine and drug discovery, and in Defense Sector it is utilized in verification and validation of complex systems and to develop machine learning algorithms. Also, increasing number of medical research worldwide and rising need for secure computing platforms across different industries would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high deployment cost and operational challenges associated with quantum computing impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as increasing investment in quantum computing as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising defense expenditure as well as growing expansion of Life science & healthcare sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alibaba Group

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Google LL

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Management Corporation (IBM)

ID Quantique

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, Rigetti Computing rolled out world’s first multi-chip quantum processor. This new processor contains a proprietary modular architecture that accelerates commercialization of Quantum computing.

In February 2021, IBM partnered with British Petroleum to deploy the IBM Quantum Network to leverage the application of quantum computing technology in the power and energy sector

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Technology

Quantum Annealing

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

By Application

Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & Data Modelling

Cyber Security

By End Use Industry

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

