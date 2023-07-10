Healthcare Analytics Market 2023 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2031

Our research study on the global Healthcare Analytics market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Healthcare Analytics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global healthcare analytics market size was US$ 15.1 billion in 2021. The global healthcare analytics market is forecast to grow to US$ 169.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

A significant amount of structured and unstructured data is being released in the healthcare industry as a result of the spread of digitalization, the use of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and ML, and rising deployment of smart healthcare equipment and services. The growing use of technology will drive the demand for healthcare analytics during the forecast period.

The convenience of advanced technologies and the rising demand to eliminate manual paperwork will benefit the healthcare analytics market in the coming years. Apart from that, the growing prevalence of diseases and unhealthy diet habits will also escalate the growth of the healthcare analytics market in the coming years.

Growing efforts pertaining to advancements in the healthcare sector will also drive the demand for the healthcare analytics market during the analysis period. In addition to that, growing investments by government bodies and key players will be opportunistic for the healthcare analytics market during the study period.

On the flip side, a lack of IT professionals may limit the growth of the healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market for healthcare analytics in terms of region. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising federal healthcare mandates and increasing government and private investments. The region also records the early adoption of advanced technology, which will be opportunistic for the healthcare analytics market. Apart from that, rising EHR adoption and the growing trend of personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements will all contribute to the growth of the healthcare analytics market during the study period.

Leading Players

• IBM Corp.

• OptumHealth, Inc.

• Oracle Corp.

• Verisk Analytics, Inc.

• MEDai, Inc.

• MedeAnalytics, Inc.

• McKesson Corp.

• Truven Health Analytics, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global healthcare analytics market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Application, Deployment, and Region.

By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Types:

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Cognitive Analytics

By Application:

• Clinical Analytics

• Financial Analytics

• Operational and Administrative Analytics

• Cognitive Analytics

By Deployment:

• On-premise

• Cloud

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

