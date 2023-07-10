FinTech Lending Market Experience Some Large Growth In Near Future | Braviant Holdings, Fundbox

The Global FinTech Lending report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global FinTech Lending Market is valued approximately USD 573.05 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. FinTech Lending also known as FinTech Lending is a type of lending procedure utilized by banking and non-banking financial organization to process loan online with the help of Fintech solutions. The financial institution uses digital channels for disbursement & collection of loan re payment. The application of Fintech solutions in lending automates the lending process and reduces overall turnaround time for loan disbursement.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The increasing penetration of digital lending services and growing internet penetration in emerging markets as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth. According to Statista – in 2019, the digital lending market in India was valued at USD 110 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 350 billion by end of 2023. Moreover, growing penetration of internet services in another driving factor accelerating the market growth.

For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, globally the total number of internet users were estimated at 4.6 billion, and this number further increased to 4.9 billion in 2021. Also, rising digitization in BFSI sector worldwide and growing emergence of AI & ML technologies would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data privacy and credit risk associated with fintech lending impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global FinTech Lending Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading FinTech lenders as well as availability of required technological infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of Banking & financial services sector coupled with growing emergence of neo banks in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Avant LLC

Braviant Holdings

Fundbox

Funding Circle

Kabbage Funding

Lending Club Bank

OnDeck

RateSetter

Social Finance Inc.

Tavant

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, India based M2P Fintech announced the launch of its core lending suite. This new suit facilitates different aspects of lending including Onboarding (digital identity & KYC), loan management (loan origination and management), Debt management (collections), Go to Market strategies (partnerships), data services (Account Aggregation), operations, and access to consumption platforms (Buy Now Pay Later, Cards, UPI, and Fleet).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Business Lending

Consumer Lending

By Business Model

Balance Sheet Lenders

Marketplace Lenders

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]

By Lending Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

