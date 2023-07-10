Food Vacuum Machine Market Size, Growth Insight, Share, Emerging Technologies, Share, Regional, Industry Forecast To 2031

Our research study on the global Food Vacuum Machine market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Food Vacuum Machine market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global food vacuum machine market size was US$ 12.5 billion in 2021. The global food vacuum machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 20.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Before sealing, vacuum packaging removes air from the container. It extends the shelf life of the food product and decreases the volume of the packaged contents. Vacuum packaging machines are commonly used in supermarkets, retail stores, hypermarkets, and other establishments to package food and non-food items. A pouch or bag is inserted into the vacuum nozzle of the device, compressed and locked by the sealing jaw, and the air is then drawn out in accordance with instructions.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing demand for ready-to-eat food products will drive the growth of the global food vacuum machine market during the forecast period. The market may also witness potential opportunities due to the busy lifestyle of people. Apart from that, the benefits of packaged food, such as ease of carrying and convenient packaging, will escalate the demand for food vacuum machines in the coming years.

Growing consumer disposable income and benefits of packaged goods, such as high shelf life, no concerns over contamination, and nutritional consistency, will drive the growth of the market. Apart from that, the rising user base on e-commerce websites will also benefit the market throughout the forecast period.

Growing technological advancements will be opportunistic for the food vacuum machine market. For instance, Multivac (Germany) unveiled its new tray sealing and chamber belt machines in 2019. These machines can automatically perform vacuum packaging of food products in film containers. On the flip side, high costs associated with the installation of food vacuum machines may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer lifestyles. The scarcity of food forced people to adopt alternative ways. As a result, the demand for frozen meals increased substantially. The market also witnessed a significant rise in the user base on e-commerce platforms. Thus, it has been beneficial for the food vacuum machine market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food vacuum machine market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing disposable income and significantly rising awareness of hygienic packaging solutions. Apart from that, the large population of the region is expected to benefit the food vacuum machine market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

• Ulma Packaging

• Astrapac

• Electrolux Professional

• Henkelman

• Henkovac International

• Proseal (UK),

• Multivac (Germany),

• Electrolux Professional

• Promarks

• Proseal

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global food vacuum machine market segmentation focuses on Machinery, End-Use, Packaging, Application, and Region.

By Machinery Type

• External Vacuum Sealers

• Chamber Vacuum Machines

• Tray Sealing Machines

• Other Machinery Types

By End-User

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Domestic

By Packaging type

• Rigid

• Semi-Rigid

• Flexible

By Application

• Meat & Sea-Food

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy Products

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

