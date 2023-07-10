Chillers Market Competitive Insights and Opportunities in Grooming Regions (2023-2031)

Our research study on the global Chillers market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Chillers market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global chillers market size was USD 9,811.9 million in 2021. The global chillers market is forecast to grow to US$ 13,111.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A chiller, also referred to as the cold cabinet, is a cooling machine used to store the food a few degrees above the freezing point.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for chillers from the medical industry is forecast to be opportunistic for the global chillers market during the forecast period. Apart from that, rising investments in the pharmaceuticals sector and increasing R&D activities aimed at the development of novel drugs will contribute to the market growth during the study period. Apart from that, the fact that medical devices such as MRI machines, CT scanners, and PET scanners need consistent cold temperatures will also drive the chillers market forward during the analysis period.

Chillers find application in the food & beverage industry and chemicals & petrochemicals sector. Thus, it will benefit the global chillers market during the forecast period. On the flip side, the rising demand for VRF systems may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific chillers market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, followed by North America. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to have the largest contribution due to the rapidly growing population and rising industrialization. Apart from that, increasing energy consumption and strict government norms for installing heating and air conditioning systems will drive the growth of the chillers market in North America. The market may also witness lucrative growth opportunities due to rising construction-related activities and a significant increase in housing for single and multi-unit dwellings.

Competitors in the Market

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Daikin Industries Ltd

• LG Electronics

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Dimplex Thermal Solutions

• Polyscience Inc

• Smardt Chiller Group Inc

• Thermax Ltd

• Trane Technologies Plc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global chillers market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, Power Range, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

• Screw Chiller

• Scroll Chiller

• Centrifugal Chiller

• Others

By Type Outlook

• Air-cooled Chiller

• Water-cooled Chiller

By Power Range Outlook

• Less than 50 kW

• 50-200 kW

• More than 200 kW

By End-Users Outlook

• Chemicals & petrochemicals

• Food & beverages

• Medical

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

