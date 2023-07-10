Automotive Composites Market Competitive Insights and Opportunities in Grooming Regions (2023-2031)

Our research study on the global Automotive Composites market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive Composites market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive composites market size was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive composites market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lightweight materials called composites for autos are frequently utilized in cars, trucks, and other vehicles. These materials are mostly recommended for lightening the weight of automobiles. Automotive interior, exterior, structural, and other applications all use composite materials.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles will primarily drive the growth of the global automotive composites market during the forecast period. The beneficial properties of automotive composites, such as low coefficients of thermal expansion, shape retention, resistance to corrosion, and ease of production, will also fuel the growth of the automotive composites market during the analysis period.

Growing fuel prices will also offer growth opportunities for the automotive composites market. In addition, manufacturers are constantly focusing on integrating safety and comfort into their vehicles. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the automotive composites market.

Growing consumer disposable income and rising innovations in the automotive industry are forecast to be opportunistic for the market. Apart from that, governments are also imposing strict regulations to curb vehicular pollution. As a result, it will drive the demand for lightweight vehicles, thereby boosting the growth of the overall automotive composites market.

On the flip side, high manufacturing and processing cost may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive composites market is forecast to record the highest growth of all the regions. Developing countries, including India, China, Japan, etc., are maintaining a strong foothold in the automotive sector. As a result of the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers, the demand for automotive composites is expected to rise in the forthcoming years. Apart from that, other factors like the growing population and increasing living standards will significantly benefit the automotive composites market during the analysis period.

Governments in the region have also imposed strict regulations on the fuel efficiency of vehicles. Therefore, it will drive the demand for lightweight vehicles. In addition, the easy availability of raw materials such as engineering plastics and rubber will be opportunistic for the key players in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• SGL Carbon

• Teijin Limited

• Hexcel Corporation

• Solvay

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

• Johns Manville

• Gurit

• Plasan Carbon Composites

• TPI Composites

• GMS Composites

• IDI Composites International

• Revchem Composites

• Formaplex

• Other prominent players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive composites market segmentation focuses on Fiber, resin, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region.

By Fiber:

• Glass-reinforced plastic (GRP)

• Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP)

• Natural fiber (NF)

By Resin:

• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process:

• Compression molding

• Injection molding

• RTM

• Other

By Application:

• Interior

• Exterior

• Structural

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Automotive Composites Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Composites market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Automotive Composites Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Automotive Composites market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

