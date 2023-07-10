Telemedicine Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction (2023-2031) | MDlive Inc., SteadyMD Inc., Maven, Inc.

Our research study on the global Telemedicine market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Telemedicine market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global telemedicine market size was US$ 38.9 billion in 2021. The global telemedicine market is forecast to grow to US$ 921.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The use of telecommunications networks in the diagnosis and treatment of medical disorders is known as telemedicine. The telemedicine system has the necessary connections for medical imaging. Thus, it can share information with doctors through satellite links in the form of digital data packs. These details can be used by telemedicine doctors to assess medical data and instantaneously prescribe drugs.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The telemedicine industry has a huge scope in the coming years. The market is forecast to record significant growth due to rising digitalization in the healthcare sector.

The rising prevalence of diseases and increasing demand for convenient treatment methods will outline the scope of the global telemedicine market. Further, the benefits of telemedicine, such as convenience, cost and time savings, instant and efficient treatment, will boost the growth of the telemedicine market during the forecast time frame.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases will also drive the growth of the telemedicine market. For instance, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has significantly surged the need to adopt remote practices. Growing advancements in the telemedicine industry, such as the introduction of new efficient applications, will propel the telemedicine market forward during the study period. For instance, Philips unveiled its Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in 2019.

On the flip side, growing cases of data fraud may limit the growth of the global telemedicine market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global telemedicine market, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the fact that telemedicine efficiently reduces healthcare costs will drive the growth of this regional market. The market may also witness lucrative growth opportunities due to the growing senior population and rising cases of chronic illnesses.

Competitors in the Market

• MDlive Inc.

• SteadyMD Inc.

• Maven, Inc.

• iCliniq

• HealthTap, Inc.

• BioTelemetry, Inc.

• American Well

• CVS Health

• Synapse Medicine

• Practo

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global telemedicine market segmentation focuses on Component, Mode of Delivery, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Component

• Software & services

• Hardware

By Mode of delivery

• Cloud-based

• On-Premise

By Application

• Teleradiology

• Tele-consultation

• Tele-ICU

• Tele-stroke

• Tele-psychiatry

• Tele-dermatology

• Other Applications

By End-User

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients

• Other End Users

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

