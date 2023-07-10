Protein Supplements Market Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2023 to 2031 | Glanbia plc, MusclePharm, Abbott

Our research study on the global Protein Supplements market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Protein Supplements market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global protein supplements market size was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global protein supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the protein supplement market is the younger generation’s greater predilection for balanced meals and healthy diet. Due to the greater health consciousness and awareness, millennials have dramatically increased the use of dietary supplements. As a result, it will benefit the protein supplement market in a long term.

Consumer spending on various proteins and related supplements, including ready-to-drink protein-based paediatric milk formulae, has increased over the past few years due to steadily growing disposable income and improving financial stability. People are anticipated to spend more on such products, thereby fueling the market expansion during the study period.

The market will also record tremendous growth as a result of growing health care knowledge, weight concerns, and the ability to buy various items like protein bars and other supplements. Thus, all of the aforementioned factors will drive the protein supplements market forward during the forecast period.

Growing R&D collaborations aimed at launching new products will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Eligo Bioscience and GlaxoSmithKline inked a research collaboration in April 2021. Through this strategic partnership, firms aim to speed up research and development operations.

On the flip side, the availability of cost-effective alternatives may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the protein supplements market, owing to the growing trend of healthy living in the region. Further, rising healthcare expenses and the presence of various industry players, such as MusclePharm, Abbott, etc., will drive this regional protein supplements market forward. Further, the growing trend of vegan food is expected to emerge as an opportunity for the regional market over the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Glanbia plc

• MusclePharm

• Abbott

• CytoSport, Inc.

• Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc.

• QuestNutrition

• The Bountiful Company

• NOW Foods

• Transparent Labs

• Woodbolt Distribution LLC

• Dymatize Enterprises LLC

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global protein supplements market segmentation focuses on Type, Gender, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Type

• Casein

• Whey Protein

• Egg Protein

• Soy Protein

• Others

By Gender

• Male

• Female

By Source

• Animal

• Plant

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets

• Online Stores

• Direct to Customers (DTC)

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

