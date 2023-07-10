Omega-3 Supplements Market Technology Progress, Business Opportunities and Analysis 2023 to 2031 | (CAGR) of 9.1%

Our research study on the global Omega-3 Supplements market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Omega-3 Supplements market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global omega-3 supplements market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global omega-3 supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Omega-3 can be found in plants, nut oils, fish, and other marine foods like krill and algae. It is an essential requirement of the human body that helps brain to function properly.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global omega-3 supplements market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of diseases caused by the deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids.

Apart from that, the rising aging population and the growing incidence of chronic diseases will also prompt the growth of the market.

The introduction of new revenue-generating strategies implemented by large corporations will benefit the market during the forecast period. Further, the cost-effectiveness and convenience of direct purchase will offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers.

Other factors, such as growing R&D expenditure, combined with funding from the public and private sectors, are forecast to benefit the market. Apart from that, new product launches are expected to escalate the growth of the market. For instance, KD Pharma brought its new Kardio3 to the market in 2019. It is a mixture of omega-3, vitamin K2, and phytosterols that keeps lipids in check. It also promotes heart and bone health.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the omega-3 supplements market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness related to the health benefits of omega-3 supplements. Further, the Asia-Pacific omega-3 supplements market is forecast to record potential growth due to the rising consumption of fish oil and growing health consciousness among people. Further, the growing krill fish cultivation, majorly in South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, will bring untapped growth opportunities for the omega 3 supplements market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Nordic Naturals Inc.

• NutriGold Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Pharma Nord B.V.

• i-Health Inc.

• Aker BioMarine AS

• Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

• Pharmavite LLC

• KD Pharma Group

• NOW Foods

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global omega 3 supplements market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Source

• Fish Oil

• Krill Oil

• Algae Oil

• Others

By Application

• Food & beverage

• Nutraceutical supplement

• Pharmaceutical

• Infant formula

• Others

By End-user

• Adults

• Geriatric

• Pregnant Women

• Children

• Infants

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Omega-3 Supplements Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Omega-3 Supplements market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Omega-3 Supplements Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Omega-3 Supplements market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

