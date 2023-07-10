Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market Segmentation 2023-2030 Trends, Growth and Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market" [2023-2030] offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Female Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market:

Global Female Hair Piece, Wig, And Extension Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

A hairpiece refers to a piece of false hair that some people wear on their heads if they are bald or want to make their hair seem longer and thicker. Whereas, Hair wigs and extensions are defined as the manufactured covering of natural or synthetic hair for the head. The increasing prevalence of Female pattern hair loss (FPHL( and the growing Geriatric Population are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising prevalence of Female pattern hair loss (FPHL( is contributing towards the growth of the Global Hair Piece, Wig, and Extension Market. For instance – as per Harvard University estimates – as of 2020, globally around one-third of women experience hair loss at some time in their lives. Additionally, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information – among healthy women, around 6% to 38% experience some degree of frontal-parietal hair loss. Furthermore, geriatric women are more prone to hair loss as Women frequently experience hair loss due to ageing. As per May Clinic – by the age of 70, about 55 per cent of women have some hair loss. According to the World Bank Group, the world’s old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Also, the rising number of Hair Restoration Surgeries as well as the growing demand for high-quality grooming products would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the projected period. However, the high cost of Female Hair Pieces, Wig, And Extension as well as discomfort and scalp problems associated with these products hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Hair Piece, Wig, And Extension Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing incidences of age-related hair loss among women and the growing demand for cosmetic procedures from women in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and the increasing popularity of artificial hair and extension solutions among females in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Cinderella Hair Extensions

Daxbourne International Ltd

Foxy Locks Ltd.

Hair Development Limited

Kim wigs

Luxy Hair Co.

Racoon International Ltd.

Salonlabs Llc

The Real Human Hair Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Hair Pieces

Wigs

Hair Extensions

By Material

Synthetic Hair

Real Hair

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

