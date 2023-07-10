Facial Cleansing Balm Market Share Analysis 2023-2030 Key Players, Strategies and Forecasts

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Facial Cleansing Balm Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
Short Description About Facial Cleansing Balm Market:
Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Facial Cleansing Balms are primarily used to cleanse the face in order to achieve a more attractive facial appearance. Facial cleansing products have their application in eliminating dead cells, and impurity by unclogging the cell pours over its usage. Cleansing balms nourish and hydrate the skin, improving facial radiance. Manufacturers in the facial cleansing balm segment are keenly focused on the ingredients that must be used to provide customers with effective face cleansing results. The demand for natural cosmetics products and the growing prevalence of skin problems as well as rising awareness regarding personal grooming and hygiene are key factors driving the market growth.
The growing adoption of natural cosmetics is contributing towards the growth of the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2021, the global market value for natural cosmetics and personal care was estimated at USD 35 billion and it is projected to grow to USD 59 billion by 2031. Additionally, the rising prevalence of skin problems such as acne, and pimples is another factor driving the market growth. For instance – as per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD( estimates – in the United States around 85 per cent of people between the ages of 12 and 24 are affected by acne. In addition, up to 50 million Americans are annually affected with acne. Also, the growing e-commerce and drop shipping industry as well as the rising spa and salon sector would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period. However, concern over the high cost of the product impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the increasing demand for skin care products in the region would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising urbanization rate, coupled with improving standards of livings in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
L’occitane
L’Oreal
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Clarins
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
Beiersdorf AG
Dior
Bobby Brown
Olay {Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)}
Sasa
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type
Normal Skin
Sensitive Skin
Dry Skin
By End-User
Women
Men
By Application
Salons
Spa clinics
Personal Usage
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Retail Stores
Pharmacy Stores
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
