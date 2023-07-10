Facial Cleansing Balm Market Share Analysis 2023-2030 Key Players, Strategies and Forecasts

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Facial Cleansing Balm Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Facial Cleansing Balm Market:

Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Facial Cleansing Balms are primarily used to cleanse the face in order to achieve a more attractive facial appearance. Facial cleansing products have their application in eliminating dead cells, and impurity by unclogging the cell pours over its usage. Cleansing balms nourish and hydrate the skin, improving facial radiance. Manufacturers in the facial cleansing balm segment are keenly focused on the ingredients that must be used to provide customers with effective face cleansing results. The demand for natural cosmetics products and the growing prevalence of skin problems as well as rising awareness regarding personal grooming and hygiene are key factors driving the market growth.

The growing adoption of natural cosmetics is contributing towards the growth of the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2021, the global market value for natural cosmetics and personal care was estimated at USD 35 billion and it is projected to grow to USD 59 billion by 2031. Additionally, the rising prevalence of skin problems such as acne, and pimples is another factor driving the market growth. For instance – as per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD( estimates – in the United States around 85 per cent of people between the ages of 12 and 24 are affected by acne. In addition, up to 50 million Americans are annually affected with acne. Also, the growing e-commerce and drop shipping industry as well as the rising spa and salon sector would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the projected period. However, concern over the high cost of the product impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the increasing demand for skin care products in the region would offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising urbanization rate, coupled with improving standards of livings in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

L’occitane

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Clarins

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

Dior

Bobby Brown

Olay {Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)}

Sasa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Normal Skin

Sensitive Skin

Dry Skin

By End-User

Women

Men

By Application

Salons

Spa clinics

Personal Usage

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Pharmacy Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

