Nail Art Printer Market 2023 Current Landscape and Future Growth Potential 2030

Short Description About Nail Art Printer Market:

Global Nail Art Printer Market is valued at approximately USD 510.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A nail art printer is an electrical gadget that prints various artistic motifs on fingernails. The nail art printer prints the design on the fingernails in seconds. The printer comes with a number of pre-defined and customized designs that can be printed as needed. Nail art has been a popular beauty practice as women’s exposure to beauty and fashion has increased, causing a boom in demand for nail art printers. Rising fashion trends and rising beauty standards, particularly among women, have spurred the expansion of the nail art printer sector. Rising aesthetic standards and an ever-increasing demand for personal care items will help nail art printers.

In addition, the rising power of social media contributes to the rise in demand for these services. Social media sites such as Instagram, Pinterest, and Tiktok give nail artists a means to promote and expand their businesses, which raises interest in the sector. As per the data of Statista, Perhaps one of the most popular online activities is the use of social media. More than 4.26 billion individuals globally used social media in 2021. Major industry players have unveiled new products with improved capabilities. They have taken the necessary steps to improve the devices’ performance and accuracy. Because it can make high-quality nail art graphics, the O2 nail art printer is regarded as a good printer. The industry’s current gold standard for printing resolution is 2400 dots per inch (DPI(, which they print at. Similar to how more pixels on an HDTV (1080p( imply a higher-quality image or video, a higher DPI denotes a higher resolution. Furthermore, the increasing production of new devices capable of printing not only nail artwork but also numerous other types of objects represents a market growth opportunity over the forthcoming years. However, high machine costs and rising maintenance expenses would limit the growth of the nail art printer market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Nail Art Printer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing adoption of nail art printers in household and commercial settings such as wedding studios, hair salons, beauty parlours, manicure salons, fashion stores, and spa centres. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the highest CAGR due to customers’ growing appreciation of aesthetics are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Funai Electric Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Taiji Electronic Co. Ltd.

Amy Beauty Products

Shenzhen Tuoshi Network Communications Co. Ltd.

O2 Nails

Guangzhou Yinghe Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd

Koizumi Seiki Corporation

FingerNails2Go

Qingdao Magnetic Digital Co., Ltd

Create Beauty Technology Company Limited

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Built-in Computer Printer

Stamping Printer

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

