E-Pharmacy Market Overview on Growing Production, Rising Demands, Sales and Supply 2023 to 2031

The global E-Pharmacy market for 2023-2030

The global E-Pharmacy market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The global e-pharmacy market size was US$ 57.1 billion in 2021. The global e-pharmacy market is forecast to grow to US$ 171.8 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

E-pharmacy refers to the pharmacy that operates over the internet. E-Pharmacy ships orders to customers via mail or shipping companies.

The study covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used including SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising internet user base is the primary factor driving the growth of the e-pharmacy market. Apart from that, the growing geriatric population, better healthcare infrastructure, and growing consumer awareness of e-commerce will fuel the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

A shift in consumer behaviour and a rise in the need for convenient services are some of the other factors driving the market forward. Additionally, the expanding use of digital technologies and e-commerce in the healthcare sector is anticipated to promote the market growth. Demand for e-pharmacies has surged significantly after the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in places where stringent lockdown scenarios are in effect. Moreover, the benefits of e-pharmacies, such as convenience, cost-effectiveness, and time management will escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the growing incidents of the sale of unapproved medications may limit the growth of the e-pharmacy market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the highest share in the e-pharmacy market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing use of the internet-of-things (IoT). Further, rising digitalization of the pharmaceutical industry in the region will hold tremendous potential in the coming years. In addition, people’s preference for at-home, timely services will drive the growth of the e-pharmacy market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific e-pharmacy market will also witness potential opportunities due to the rapidly rising regional population. Furthermore, the adoption of online platforms for shopping is steadily increasing. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3M

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

• Molnlycke Health Care AB

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Baxter International INC

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• Cardinal Health

• Coloplast Corp

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global e-pharmacy market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, and Region.

By Type:

• Over-the-Counter Drugs

• Prescription Drugs

By Product

• Skin Care

• Dental

• Cold & Flu

• Weight Loss

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global E-Pharmacy Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global E-Pharmacy market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global E-Pharmacy Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global E-Pharmacy market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

