Companion Diagnostics for Oncology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Production, Rising Demands, Sales and Supply 2023 to 2031

Our research study on the global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Companion Diagnostics for Oncology market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global companion diagnostics for oncology market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A piece of medical equipment known as companion diagnostics is typically an in-vitro device. It provides essential data for establishing the safe and effective administration of another drug or biological product. Companion diagnostics is a subset of pharmacogenomics, which makes use of a person’s genetic make-up to forecast drug response or alter therapeutic approaches.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing prevalence of cancer will primarily drive the growth of companion diagnostics for the oncology market during the forecast period. The market may also witness favorable growth opportunities due to the growing healthcare expenditure.

Growing demand for customized medicine will also hasten the growth of companion diagnostics. In addition, the adverse drug reactions and lack of effectiveness will be opportunistic for the companion diagnostics for oncology as it will raise the need to develop precise therapeutic doses in the coming years.

Cost reduction and short clinical trials will escalate the growth of the market. On the flip side, the high cost associated with the use of companion diagnostic tests may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the companion diagnostics for oncology market, owing to rising funding and grant availability. In addition, quick advancements in precision medicine and the development of innovative technologies and products are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for companion diagnostics for the oncology market. In addition, favorable legislation for companion diagnostics for cancer and rising research and development activities in the region will propel this market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• ARUP Laboratories

• Abbott

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• Invivoscribe, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global companion diagnostics for oncology market segmentation focuses on Product & Service, Technology, Disease, End-Use, and Region.

By Product & Service

• Product

• Instrument

• Consumables

• Software

• Service

By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

• In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

• Other Technologies

By Disease Type

• Breast Cancer

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Leukemia

• Melanoma

• Prostate Cancer

• Others

By End-use

• Hospital

• Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

• Academic Medical Center

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

