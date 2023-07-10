China: Kindergarten attack leaves 6 dead

Six people were killed in a stabbing attack at a kindergarten in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody, the police said, adding that they were investigating the incident in Lianjiang county and the suspect.

What do we know about the attack?

The incident occurred at around 07:40 am (2340 GMT on Sunday), local media reported.

"The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students," a spokeswoman for the city government said. She did not give details about the victims' ages or identities, nor the weapon used in the attack.

The incident was top trending on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media. However, videos shot by passersby purportedly portraying the police cordoning off the crime scene were later removed from social media networks.

Guns in China are strictly controlled, but the country suffers badly from mass stabbings. Fatal attacks on schools and students have been frequently occurring in recent years.

