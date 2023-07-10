Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Our research study on the global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global ambulatory surgical centers market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2021. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Modern outpatient surgery centers, often known as ASCs, offer same-day surgical treatment. The treatment majorly includes diagnostic and preventive treatments. Ambulatory surgery facilities have transformed the experience for patients by providing more practical alternative to outpatient treatments performed in hospitals.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global ambulatory surgical centers market is forecast to record significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the benefits of these surgery centers, such as same-day treatment, fewer problems, and high-quality care, will fuel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period.

Other factors, such as the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, etc., will also benefit the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period. Apart from that, the expansion of outpatient facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, a shortage of skilled professionals may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the ambulatory surgical centers market due to rising government support to advanced primary care services. In addition, the growing prevalence of diseases and increasing disposable income will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific ambulatory surgical centers market will also record notable growth due to the rising healthcare costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the rising geriatric population, high healthcare spending, and government focus on improving healthcare infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market during the study period.

Leading Players

• United Surgical Partners.

• Surgery Partners

• Surgical Care Affiliates

• Envision Healthcare Holdings

• Mednax

• Team Health Holdings

• Tenet Healthcare

• SurgCenter Development

• Suprabha Surgicare

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global ambulatory surgical centers market segmentation focuses on Ownership, Surgery Type, Specialty, Service, and Region.

By Ownership

• Physician Only

• Hospital Only

• Corporation Only

• Physician & Hospital

• Physician & Corporation

• Hospital & Corporation

By Surgery Type

• Dental

• Otolaryngology

• Endoscopy

• Obstetrics / Gynecology

• Opthalmology

• Orthopedic

• Cardiovascular

• Neurology

• Plastic Surgery

• Podiatry

• Others

By Speciality Type

• Multi-specialty

• Single specialty

By Service

• Diagnosis

• Treatment

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

