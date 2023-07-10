Plasma Therapy Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Plasma Therapy market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Plasma Therapy market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global plasma therapy market size was US$ 211.1 million in 2021. The global plasma therapy market is forecast to grow to US$ 641.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Half (approximately 55 percent) of the total volume of blood is made up of plasma, which makes it the primary component. Plasma transports substances, including water, ions, and enzymes. Proteins, hormones, and other nutrients are transported by plasma. Plasma treatment is the efficient method of producing antibodies against certain infected persons using the blood of a recovered patient.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Osteoarthritis cases are predicted to rise, propelling the plasma therapy industry in the near future. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), a type of plasma therapy, is regarded as a secure and efficient treatment for osteoarthritis. Apart from that, this therapy is a straightforward and minimally invasive method, which is expected to escalate the growth of the global plasma therapy market during the forecast period.

Growing technological advancements in the industry will also fuel the growth of the plasma therapy market during the study period. For instance, Baxter International Inc. unveiled its PrisMax in the U.S. in 2019. The technology intends to enhance the care services for critically ill patients. Thus, such initiatives are expected to accelerate the growth of the plasma therapy market during the study period.

Rapidly growing knowledge about plasma donation will also contribute to the growth of the plasma therapy market. To increase public awareness of plasma donation, numerous medical organizations, NGOs, and blood donation facilities have joined forces. In the absence of a vaccination or medication, seriously infected people may be treated with plasma, which includes antibodies that fight the infection. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the plasma therapy market during the analysis period. On the flip side, the high cost associated with plasma therapy may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global plasma therapy market witnessed a significant boom in terms of revenue. Plasma from the blood of a COVID-19 patient who had recovered from the disease was used to treat other patients. Potentially, convalescent plasma could become a viable medicine to combat the epidemic. Increased demand for immunoglobulins produced from plasma has expanded the market growth in the wake of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the global plasma therapy market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure and the increasing awareness about the benefits of plasma donation. In addition, the rising prevalence of orthopedic and sports injuries and the rising geriatric population will all contribute to the growth of the plasma therapy market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

• Biotest AG.

• Cambryn Biologics

• China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

• CSL Limited

• DePuy Synthes

• Grifols, S.A.

• Kedrion S.p.A.

• Octapharma, Regen Lab SA

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global plasma therapy market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type

• Pure PRP

• Leucocyte-Rich PRP

• Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin

• Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

By Source

• Autologous

• Allogenic

By Application

• Orthopedics

• Dermatology

• Dental

• Cardiac Muscle Injury

• Nerve Injury

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Institutions

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

